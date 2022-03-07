WINTERHAVEN, Fla. (WHDH) — Authorities are investigating after a worker in Florida was crushed to death by a bulldozer while he was using a port-a-potty on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to the Polk County North Central Landfill learned a CertiTemp worker had been fatally struck by a bulldozer, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The operator of the bulldozer was driving up an embankment with his view partially blocked by an elevated blade when he heard a loud noise, WTSP-TV reported.

Aaron Henderson, 40, of Winterhaven, had reportedly been assigned to be a “spotter” for the bulldozer but was in the port-a-potty at the time of the incident.

“He immediately exited the bulldozer and ran towards the port-a-potty to see if anyone was inside of it,” the sheriff’s office told the news outlet. “At that time, he observed Henderson unresponsive inside the port-a-potty.”

The incident remains under investigation but authorities said Henderson’s death appears to be a “tragic, industrial accident.”

