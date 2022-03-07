WINTERHAVEN, Fla. (WHDH) — Authorities are investigating after a worker in Florida was crushed to death by a bulldozer while he was using a port-a-potty on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to the Polk County North Central Landfill learned a CertiTemp worker had been fatally struck by a bulldozer, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The operator of the bulldozer was driving up an embankment with his view partially blocked by an elevated blade when he heard a loud noise, WTSP-TV reported.

Aaron Henderson, 40, of Winterhaven, had reportedly been assigned to be a “spotter” for the bulldozer but was in the port-a-potty at the time of the incident.

“He immediately exited the bulldozer and ran towards the port-a-potty to see if anyone was inside of it,” the sheriff’s office told the news outlet. “At that time, he observed Henderson unresponsive inside the port-a-potty.”

The incident remains under investigation but authorities said Henderson’s death appears to be a “tragic, industrial accident.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox