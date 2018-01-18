Authorities investigating after man killed at Gloucester construction site

The Essex County District Attorney’s office says it is investigating after a man was killed at a construction site in Gloucester.

According to the DA’s office, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at 23 Nashua Street, where an employee of MD MacEachern Landscape and Construction and was using a mini-excavator to dig out part of the foundation of a home that was propped up on a series of I-beams.

Investigators believe that something caught on the elevation lever of the equipment, causing the deceased to become pinned between the equipment and an I-beam.

The victim was identified as a 27-year-old man. There are no indications of foul play.

The deceased’s name is withheld pending family notification.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.

