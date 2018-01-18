Authorities investigating after man killed on Gloucester construction site

The Essex County District Attorney’s office says it is investigating after a man was killed at a construction site in Gloucester.

According to the DA’s office, the incident happened at 23 Nashua Street.

The victim was a 27-year-old man. There are no indications of foul play.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is on the scene of the incident.

