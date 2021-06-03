LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after a man said he was shot while driving on a Lowell highway late Wednesday night.

The victim pulled into the XtraMart on Gorham Street around 10:15 p.m. and reported that he had been struck by gunfire while driving inbound in the area of the Lowell Connector, according to state police.

He was transported to Lowell General Hospital before being taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where his current condition has not been released.

Troopers shut down the Lowell Connector while Lowell police officers and state police K-9 unit teams searched the area as well as the victim’s vehicle for potential evidence.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

