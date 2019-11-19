Authorities investigating after man seriously injured in assault at Brookline park

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an assault that left one man seriously injured at a park in Brookline early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to Amory Park just after 1:30 a.m. found a 20-year-old man in serious condition following an assault involving a dangerous weapon, Brookline police said.

State police say they are assisting Brookline police with a stabbing investigation.

Police have not said if anyone was arrested.

