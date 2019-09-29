Authorities investigating after man shot, killed during standoff with Boston police

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed during a standoff with Boston police and a SWAT team at a bed and breakfast in Jamaica Plain late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported domestic dispute on Wyman Street around 10 p.m. said they came under fire when a man fled into 21 Wyman St., according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

Gross says the officers fell back and set up a perimeter outside the building, which is an Airbnb and had families with children inside — including at least one infant.

Although the SWAT team and hostage negotiation team attempted to make contact with the man, whose name was not released, he did not respond.

Gross said the man was shot and killed when he “appeared at the front window, smashing the window and brandishing a firearm in the direction of Boston police officers.”

“Being in fear of not only the lives of residents in that building, but their own lives, an officer discharged his department-issued firearm in the direction of that male suspect,” Gross said.

The SWAT team went in the home when they were able to and evacuated more people from the Airbnb.

They also found the male suspect suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Gross said they recovered two guns.

No one else was hurt.

“This was a very very tense standoff, and we’re just happy the officers and residents in this community left safely,” Gross said.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachel Rollins said the building is a bed and breakfast that had more than 20 customers.

The man who was shot and killed lived at the building and assisted with the day-to-day operations, she said.

