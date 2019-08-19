Authorities investigating after man, woman found dead in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An unattended death investigation is underway after a man and woman were found dead in a house in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of two dead people in an apartment on Kosciuszko Street about 7:15 a.m. found a 51-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman dead, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say the deaths do not appear suspicious.

Although autopsies were conducted Sunday, police say toxicology reports can take up to six weeks.

No additional information was immediately released.

