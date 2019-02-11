Authorities investigating after manhole explosions rattle Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities in Boston are investigating after an explosion in a pair of manholes rattled the South End on Monday.

Crews responding to the area of Columbus Avenue and Isabella Street just before 1:30 p.m. found a fire burning in two manholes, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The impact of the explosions shattered the windows of a building at 34 Isabella St., officials said.

“The first one kind of shook the building,” said one resident.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters dousing the manholes with an extinguishing agent. The fires have since been extinguished.

As a precaution, the basements of surrounding buildings were checked for smoke and high carbon monoxide levels.

No injuries were reported.

Eversource was called to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

