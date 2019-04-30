Authorities investigating after Methuen infant dies in state custody

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a 3-month-old infant from Methuen died while in state custody on Thursday.

At this time, foul play is not suspected in the toddler’s death, according to a Department of Children and Families spokesperson.

“The Department of Children and Families is deeply saddened by the passing of the child and is collaborating with the state police and the district attorney’s office,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Due to state and federal confidentiality requirements, DCF said it could not confirm whether or not the infant’s family has a history with the department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Massachusetts State Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

