CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) – New Hampshire authorities are investigating the murder of a couple who was reported missing earlier this week in Concord New Hampshire.

The bodies of Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, were discovered early Thursday evening in a wooded area off of the Marsh Loop Trail, according to a release issued by Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Chief of Police Bradley Osgood.

Autopsies revealed that their cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner was homicide, officials said.

The investigation indicates that the Reids left their Alton Woods apartment complex to go for a walk around 2:20 p.m. on Monday, April 18. Family and friends told police they did not see or hear from them after that and they were officially reported missing on Wednesday.

Investigators are warning residents to be vigilant and take normal precautions as they go about their daily lives.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 603-225-8600 tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)