BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities with the Federal Aviation Administration say they are investigating a series of incidents involving a laser flashing passenger jets as they traveled through Boston this week.

The FAA told 7NEWS that at least four instances involving a green laser had been reported since Monday morning, with the latest coming in on Tuesday.

“The flight crew of Alaska Airlines Flight 836 reported being illuminated by a green laser near Boston around 5:10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 14,” the FAA stated in an email. “Local authorities were notified. The FAA will investigate.”

In addition to the Alaska Airlines flight, three other air crews reported a similar incident happening to them on Monday, with reports coming in around 5:40 a.m.

The incidents come less than two months after a green laser flashed two JetBlue flights around 5:40 a.m. on Sept. 14.

According to the FAA, laser strikes reported to the administration have been on the rise in recent years, with close to 9,500 happening in 2022 alone.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)