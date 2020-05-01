BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after a newborn kitten was found with a plastic bag covering his head and wrapped around his neck in Dorchester last weekend.

A concerned citizen found the kitten, estimated to be about one- to two-weeks old, on Norfolk Street and used a knife to cut the bag in order to free the small animal, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The ARL’s Field Services Department responded to the scene and took in the kitten, who developed Fading Kitten Syndrome and died days later.

ARL Law Enforcement is investigating the matter as an act of animal cruelty and abandonment, adding that they believe the bag was placed over the kitten’s head intentionally. This action may have directly contributed to the animal’s decline and untimely death.

“This is a sad day at ARL, however we remain steadfast and committed to discovering who may have committed this act of cruelty on a defenseless kitten,” said ARL President Dr. Edward Schettino. “If anyone has any information, we plead for you to reach out so we may give this kitten some peace and perhaps save the lives of more vulnerable animals.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact ARL Law Enforcement at 617-426-9170 or by emailing cruelty@arlboston.org.

