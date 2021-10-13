LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Lawrence on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Essex and Winter streets around 1:30 p.m. found an injured person in the street, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State troopers assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Lawrence police with the investigation.

