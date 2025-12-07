MILTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fire in Milton, New Hampshire on Saturday that left one person dead, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Willey Road around 8:45 a.m. learned than an occupant was still trapped inside, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Milton Fire Chief Nick Marique and Milton Police Chief Tom Hebert.

When the fire crews arrived at the scene, they had difficulty accessing the home because the driveway leading to it had not been cleared of snow. Responders encountered heavy fire conditions throughout the two-story house. As they prepared to enter, the second floor collapsed, rendering the home unsafe.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators and fire personnel located a deceased person inside the home. The name of the victim is being withheld pending an autopsy scheduled at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.

