Authorities investigating after person hit, killed by vehicle in Hadley

HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Hadley overnight.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 53 Bay Road just after midnight assisted with transporting the female victim to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with police.

The incident is being investigated by Hadley police, state police, and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)