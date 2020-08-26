Authorities investigating after police cruiser strikes, critically injures man in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a police cruiser struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Fairhaven late Tuesday night, authorities said.

An officer driving westbound on Route 6 around 11 p.m. hit a 32-year-old South Weymouth man in the roadway near the 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The officer rendered aid to the pedestrian, whose name has not been released, until paramedics arrived and transported him to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, the DA’s office said.

The pedestrian has since been transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he remains in critical condition.

The officer who was driving the cruiser was placed on administrative leave per protocol, according to Fairhaven Police Lt. Kevin Kobza.

State police investigators assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.

No additional information has been released.

