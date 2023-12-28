RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Wednesday after a postal worker was attacked and robbed in Randolph, police said.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. inside the Rosemont Square apartment complex.

In a statement, police said two male suspects assaulted the worker, stealing a mailbox master key and leaving the worker with injuries to his ribs and side.

Police said the suspects were wearing masks and dressed in all black at the time of the attack.

The investigation into the incident was ongoing Wednesday night involving both the Randolph Police Department and US Postal Service investigators. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)