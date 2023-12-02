BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Hyde Park Friday after several cars were broken into on a local street.

According to a Boston police report, authorities received calls from people along Maple Street near 8 a.m. after residents found their car windows had been smashed.

Police said the break-ins happened in front of homes and in a church parking lot used by a senior housing building.

In all, police said investigators found eight cars had been broken into.

7NEWS spotted broken glass on the ground and tape and plastic in place of car windows along Maple Street Friday evening.

While windows were smashed, police said this incident appeared to be more of a smash than a smash-and-grab, with a Coach wallet listed as the only item reported stolen. The wallet did not have any cash but did have a credit card and a driver’s license inside.

Boston police said their investigation was active and ongoing as of Friday night.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)