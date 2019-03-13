Authorities investigating after shots fired in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday in Lawrence, police say.

Police responding to a report of shots fired at a South Lawrence housing complex say one individual was transported to Lawrence General Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

The wound may potentially be self-inflicted, according to Lawrence police.

As a precautionary measure, schools located in the area were temporarily placed on lockdown, which has since been lifted.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

