Authorities investigating after skeletal remains found near Wareham shopping plaza

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were found near a shopping plaza in Wareham on Monday.

The remains were found in the area of 3015 Cranberry Highway about 12 p.m., according to police.

It’s unclear how long they’ve been there.

The discovery is being investigated by local and state police.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)