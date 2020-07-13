QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a state police cruiser was heavily vandalized in a Quincy parking garage overnight.

The trooper assigned to the cruiser went inside the garage on Brook Road around 6:50 a.m. Monday when he discovered that multiple windows of the cruiser had been smashed and someone had rummaged through the vehicle, according to state police.

It had been parked in the garage since 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

State police say it does not appear anything was taken from the cruiser but that they have processed evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

