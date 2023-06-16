BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating after a suspect allegedly tried to set a U-Haul truck on fire and crashed into a gas pump early Friday morning.

Both officers and Brockton firefighters were called to the area of N Montello Street around 4:25 a.m.where officials say a car struck a pump at a Prime gas station.

No gas appeared to leak after the crash and according to the Brockton Fire Chief, one individual was taken to the hospital from the scene, though it was not clear if the person transported was the driver.

The fire chief stated the driver was also allegedly involved in what officials are calling an arson attempt down the road.

Brockton police at the scene of a U-Haul lot said the suspect attempted to set a truck on fire and also threw a brick, smashing a windshield.

No details on a motive or what led up to the arson attempt or crash have been released yet.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)