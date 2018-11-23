Authorities investigating after suspected human bones found in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after what is believed to be several human bones were found in Revere on Friday morning, officials said.

Hunters made the discovery at Rumney Marsh behind North View Terrace around 10:30 a.m., state police and the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office announced in a joint statement.

Detectives, crime scene services technicians, and Revere police officers responded to the scene to collect and documented the remains.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will attempt to determine whether they are human and, if so, the cause and manner of the person’s death.

