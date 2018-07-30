Authorities investigating after video shows dog being thrown off Wareham bridge

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after surveillance video captured the moment a person tossed a dog off a bridge in Wareham over the weekend.

In the video shared on Facebook by the Wareham Department of Natural Resources, the owner can be seen jumping from the Stonebridge after the dog plummeted into the water.

The dog is OK and the owner has been identified, according to officials.

The area is a popular spot for bridge jumping, residents said. The 12-foot tall bridge runs over a body of saltwater.

“Don’t toss your dog off of Stonebridge in Onset!!! Dogs are not supposed to be tossed off of a bridge and no they don’t “like it,” officials warned.

The name of the dog’s owner has not been made public. No charges have been filed.

An investigation is ongoing.

