TAMPA, Fla. (WHDH) – A woman fell out of a moving SUV in the middle of a Tampa incident, and the terrifying incident was caught on camera.

The driver stopped, got out, and picked up the woman who appears to be unconscious and injured. The driver put her back in the car and drove away.

Police are searching for the SUV and are trying to identify the woman who fell out of the car.

