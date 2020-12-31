Authorities investigating after woman found with severe burns on sidewalk in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was found with severe burns on a sidewalk in Mattapan early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a call for a fire in the area of Matakeeset Street around 3:45 a.m. found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

She was transported to an area hospital, where her current condition has not been released.

Police taped off the area as an investigation by the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office got underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

