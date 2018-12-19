EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a brazen daylight shooting left a woman dead in Everett on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to Central Avenue around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a fatal shooting, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.
A family friend who spoke with 7News described the victim as a “lovely woman.”
Massachusetts State Police are assisting Everett police with the investigation.
A lockdown was ordered at Everett High School, George Keverian School, and Parlin Junior High School, according to a school official.
No additional information was immediately available.
