EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a brazen daylight shooting left a woman dead in Everett on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Central Avenue around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a fatal shooting, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

A family friend who spoke with 7News described the victim as a “lovely woman.”

Massachusetts State Police are assisting Everett police with the investigation.

A lockdown was ordered at Everett High School, George Keverian School, and Parlin Junior High School, according to a school official.

No additional information was immediately available.

This morning our office responded to Central Ave. in Everett for a report of a fatal shooting. This is an open and active investigation being conducted w/ @everettpolicema and @MassStatePolice assigned to our office. We will provide additional updates as they become available. — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) December 19, 2018

Murder investigation underway in everett right now… source says may be domestic related #7News pic.twitter.com/9T3CEYoxmx — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 19, 2018

Police on scene of a deadly #shooting in #EverettMA. Several loved ones also on scene, understandably upset. Neighbor says she heard gunshots and then a scream. #7news pic.twitter.com/zJCwlUSeb9 — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) December 19, 2018

