Authorities investigating after worker killed in wall collapse at Newton construction site

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a worker was killed in a wall collapse at a construction site in Newton on Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a wall collapse at a home under construction on Winchester Street around 8 a.m. found a 10-foot concrete wall that had fallen on a 55-year-old man in the backyard, according to a statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Newton Fire Chief Gino Lucchetti, and Newton Police Chief Howard L. Mintz.

The man had been working in the foundation of the residence when the wall collapsed, pinning him to the ground, authorities say a preliminary investigation suggests.

A rescue mission was initiated, which turned into a recovery operation after crews learned that the man had died, Lucchetti added.

Crews have since removed the body from underneath the wall.

The worker’s name has not been released.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Newton police and fire, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

