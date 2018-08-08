Authorities investigating alleged case of child abuse at Burlington daycare

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an alleged case of abuse at a KinderCare in Burlington after officials learned of an incident involving a teacher who may have assaulted a child at the facility earlier this week.

A spokeswoman for Kindercare told 7News that the daycare received a report stating a teacher “may have been rough with a child,” which prompted an investigation.

The Department of Children and Families, along with Burlington police, confirmed that they are looking into the alleged incident as a potential case of assault and battery.

The teacher in question has since been placed on leave, the spokeswoman said.

Kindercare released the following statement on the investigation:

“At KinderCare, we work hard to provide every child with a safe, nurturing environment to learn and grow in. We take all concerns about children’s safety seriously and follow a very specific protocol anytime a concern is raised. Part of that protocol includes reporting the concern to the family of the child involved right away. We also report the concern to licensing and DCF and work with these agencies to look into the matter further.”

No additional details were immediately available.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

