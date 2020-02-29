Authorities investigating Amesbury double stabbing, suspect in custody

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody in connection with a double stabbing in Amesbury on Saturday that left two people injured, one critically, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Chestnut Street around 4 p.m. located a male victim who was taken to Portsmouth Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and a female victim who was airlifted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

A male suspect is in custody.

No additional information was immediately released.

