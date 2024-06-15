LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway into the apparent homicide of a 15-year-old girl after she was found dead in an apartment in Lowell on Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a 15-year-old found dead in a home on Lawrence Street around 6 p.m. found her suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon. Multiple shell casings were also located. Her name has not been released.

Investigators were later granted a search warrant for the apartment and the investigation is very active at this time.

This is an open investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell Police and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

