MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent active drug lab found inside a Mansfield apartment early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a call for medical assistance at 17 Fulton Place around 1:20 a.m. determined that a male resident of the apartment building required transport due to erratic and irrational behavior, according to Mansfield police.

First responders discovered what appeared to be an active lab for manufacturing unlawful narcotics, police said.

It allegedly appeared that the apartment is occupied by the male that was transported.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Hazmat team arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation.

The building was temporarily evacuated but has since been declared safe.

No additional information has been released.

