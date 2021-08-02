MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent active drug lab found inside a Mansfield apartment early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a call for medical assistance at 17 Fulton Place around 1:20 a.m. transported a resident of the apartment building to a local hospital after police say it appeared he was suffering from significant mental health issues.

A search warrant was obtained for the man’s apartment, where authorities, including the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Hazmat team, reportedly discovered specific ingredients that were consistent with attempting to manufacture an unlawful substance.

A quantity of the end product was seized and sent for testing at the state lab, police said.

The building was temporarily evacuated but has since been declared safe.

Police credited the man’s neighbors in contacting 911 out of concern for his behavior.

No additional information has been released.

