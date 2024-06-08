An investigation is underway into an apparent drowning in Brockton after a 2-year-old boy died after being pulled from an above-ground swimming pool on Saturday morning.

Brockton police officers responding to a report of a 2-year-old found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool at 111 Ardsley Circle rushed the boy to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

