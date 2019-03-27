Authorities investigating apparent homicide in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Everett.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing on Bradford Terrace just after 9 p.m. Tuesday found a man in his 50s critically injured, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Chief of Police Steven Mazzie announced in a joint press release.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been charged in connection with this incident, Ryan and Mazzie said.

An investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Everett Police Department and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the DA’s Office.

