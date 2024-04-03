WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Weymouth and state police are investigating the apparent homicide of a 56-year old woman whose remains were found in her home Monday.

Christine Ruth Mello, of 34 Lake Street, underwent autopsy at the office of the Chief Medical Examiner Tuesday morning, according to a joint statement issued by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Weymouth Chief of Police Richard Fuller.

“Ms. Mello had recently been reported as missing,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “We are investigating this as an apparent homicide. Weymouth detectives and State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have also been assisted by Crime Scene Services and other specialized sections of the State Police.”

Chief Fuller and District Attorney Morrissey said that initial investigation indicates that Mello may have been dead for a number of days.

“The information we have at this time, including the apparent passage of time, includes no indication of any ongoing danger to the community,” Chief Fuller said.

