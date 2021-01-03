Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Charlton

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds at an apartment in Charlton on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Southbridge Road around 7:15 p.m. found a man who had died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday.

A woman was also found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the statement said. She later died from her injuries.

Officers were told that the couple had been arguing in a bedroom of the home prior to the shooting, the DA’s office said.

The names of the deceased are being withheld until all family members are notified.

No additional information was immediately released.

