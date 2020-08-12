Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Dover, NH

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in Dover, New Hampshire earlier this week.

Officers responding to an apartment complex on Central Avenue Monday attempted to make contact with Rudy Ferretti, 41, after his ex-girlfriend Amy Molter, 46, was reported missing, according to a release issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Dover Police Chief William Breault.

They received no answer on Monday but returned the following day and entered Feretti’s apartment to find both of them dead and a firearm near his body.

An associate medical examiner determined that the cause of Molter’s death was a single gunshot wound to the head, and her manner of death was a homicide.

Ferretti’s death was a single gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death was a suicide, according to the release.

The investigation remains ongoing.

