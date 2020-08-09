Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Gardner

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in Gardner on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call on Central Street around 4:30 p.m. found a man and a woman in a hallway outside of the third-floor apartment where the woman lived, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of their names have been released.

Officers were told that the two were arguing before gunshots were fired, officials said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)