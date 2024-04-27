LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Lowell that left a man, his wife, and their child dead, officials said.

Police say they received a call around 6:30 a.m. Saturday from a man who said he shot his wife and child and was in possession of firearms, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Greg Hudon.

Officers responded to the home and found a woman and a child dead inside. The caller was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Their names have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

