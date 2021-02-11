Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in Lowell Thursday evening.

Officers responding to reports of a death at a home on Featherston Avenue around 5 p.m. found a 76-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound and a 79-year-old woman dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in their bedroom, according to a joint release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson.

Authorities confirmed the man and woman were married.

The investigation remains ongoing.

