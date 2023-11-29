An investigation into what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide was underway in Marlborough after authorities say a man and a woman were found dead at a home Wednesday morning.

In a joint-statement, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office and Marlborough Police Chief said the investigation was launched after police discovered the bodies of a 28-year-old female and a 29-year-old male at a home on Rice Street.

Authorities said police were first called to the residence just after 10 a.m., where officers encountered two women and a child who said their female roommate had been shot.

Entering the home, police then found both the resident and a 29-year-old man, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the two decedents had been in a dating relationship,” the DA’s office stated. “Last night the male had allegedly threatened the female at his home. The female party returned to her Rice Street home this morning. Shortly before 10:05 a.m. the male came to the female’s home, forcing entry through a window. Once inside the male again threatened the female before shooting her and then himself.”

The DA’s office stated that the investigation into the shooting was ongoing. No additional details were released.

