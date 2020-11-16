Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Wayland

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in Wayland, according to officials.

Officers responding to a home on Adelaide Avenue for a reported death around 8 p.m., found a 68-year-old woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a joint release issued by The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Wayland Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives.

Police then found a 41-year-old man, who was known to the woman, also dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing.

