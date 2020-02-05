CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent suicide at an alternative high school in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to an incident at Second Start Alternative High School on North State Street in Concord found one person who appeared to have taken their own life, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

The incident is said to be contained.

No other students, faculty or staff were harmed.

Additional information was not immediately available.

