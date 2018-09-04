Authorities investigating assault on MBTA bus in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An assault onboard an MBTA bus that left one person injured Tuesday afternoon is under investigation, officials said.

The assault happened near Talbot Avenue and Whitfield Street in Dorchester around 3:30 p.m., according to MBTA Transit Police.

The victim was said to be conscious and alert when officers arrived at the scene.

The bus has since been roped off with crime tape and there is a heavy police presence in the area.

No additional details were immediately avaialble.

An investigation is ongoing.

Victim from #MBTA bus assault was conscious and alert when transported to hospital. TPD detectives investigating. No further updates. — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 4, 2018

Transit Police detectives are actively investigating an assault on an MBTA in the vicinity of Talbot Ave & Whitfield Street Dorchester. No further information available at this time.. #MBTA — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 4, 2018

