Authorities investigating attempted break-in at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

BOSTON (WHDH) - An attempted break-in at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is under investigation.

Boston police officers and a bomb squad responded to the infamous museum after someone threw an object through a glass door behind the building around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the glass was shattered but nothing was taken. The security officers inside were also uninjured.

The bomb squad responded because it was unclear what kind of object was thrown at the door at first.

Those who live nearby said they cannot believe the news.

“That’s just really frightening, we all live and work in this area, and it should be safe,” one woman said. “I don’t understand while anyone would do that.”

An event like this brings back memories of the break-in at the same museum over 30 years ago when 13 works of art were pilfered. The pieces are estimated to be worth about $500 million.

Blank spots still remain where those works of art once stood. No arrests were ever made.

“I mean, it’s not the first time this has happened, it oddly sounds like a weird tradition here in the city,” local man Will Dorfman said.

Authorities said that the person trying to break in never made it inside the building. Instead, they fled the scene on a bicycle.

The museum is temporarily closed to accommodate the city’s coronavirus restrictions.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)