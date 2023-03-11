BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a brazen bank robbery at a Citizens Bank inside a Dorchester Stop & Shop on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to the Massachusetts Avenue supermarket spoke with tellers who said a suspect had passed them a note and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

