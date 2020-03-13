Authorities investigating blaze that destroyed Danvers mobile home

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a blaze that ripped through a mobile home in Danvers early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at the Shady Oak Trailer Park before 5 a.m. found a mobile home engulfed in flames, according to the Danvers Fire Department.

The blaze has since been knocked down but the mobile home was reduced to a charred pile of rubble.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)