Authorities investigating brazen daylight shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a brazen daylight shooting in Dorchester on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 7 Emrose St. about 2:20 p.m learned that the victim transported themselves to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to Boston police.

Detectives could be seen scouring the area for evidence.

No additional information was immediately available

