Authorities investigating brazen daylight shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a brazen daylight shooting in Worcester on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported assault with a dangerous weapon in the area of 31 Elizabeth Street around 3:45 p.m. found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg, according to a release issued by the department.

The man was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Little is known about the suspect or their whereabouts at this time, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-799-8651.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

